Deadly crash closes I-10 east at Redd Rd.

KVIA
today at 2:30 AM
Published 2:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead and three others injured after a crash, early Friday Morning.

It's happening on I-10 east at Redd Rd.

Police dispatch say the call came in past 1 a.m.

El Paso Fire Department say one person suffered serious injuries, while two others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Patients were transported to University Medical Center.

They also confirm that one person has died.

Currently, all lanes on I-10 east have been closed.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

