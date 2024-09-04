El Paso woman arrested for allegedly causing fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just arrested 26-year-old Elizabeth Olivia Chagra- Nichols in connection with a deadly April crash.

The collision, investigated by Special Traffic Investigators, happened in the early morning hours of April 14, 2024 on the 5700 block of Trowbridge.

Investigators say Chagra-Nichols' car was traveling south on Paisano when she ran a red light. Another car was traveling west on Trowbridge. The two vehicles collided and all occupants, Chagra-Nichols, her passenger, and the driver of the other car were all rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Courtesy: EPPD

Chagra-Nichols' passenger, 26-year-old Derek Omar Limon Sparks, died on six days later.

On August 23, 2024, Special Traffic Investigators took Chagra-Nichols into custody and charged her with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Police have not explained the four-month gap between Limon's death and Chagra-Nichols' arrest. ABC-7 is working to learn more.