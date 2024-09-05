15-year-old girl arrested in violent home invasion in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three teens were arrested for allegedly invading a home on the 400 block of South Mesa Hills.

The incident happened on July 14, 2024 at 9:19 PM. Officers were first called out on reports of a shooting, officials say.

"Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen," police officials explained Thursday. "He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The victim is identified only as being an 18-year-old male.

Aiden Nathaniel Mosher (Courtesy: EPPD)

Police identify the 18-year-old suspect as Aiden Nathaniel Mosher. He was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. The other two suspects, aged 16 and 15, have not been publicly identified because they are minors. They are facing the same charges as Mosher.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force put Mosher under arrest on August 9, 2024 and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

The 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on August 27, 2024, police say. He was handed over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

The 15-year-old female suspect was arrested today and also handed over to the Juvenile Probation Department.