El Paso homeowner shoots man trying to burglarize his house at 4 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officers charged 25-year-old Andrew Michael Poblano with Capias Attempt to Commit Burglary of Habitation.

Officials say that Poblano tried to steal from a house on the 4800 block of Tholos in Northeast El Paso on June 22, 2024 at 4:37 AM.

U.S. Marshals took Poblano into custody on August 26, 2024 and put him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Police officials tell ABC-7 that Poblano rang the victim's doorbell and started yelling at him. The victim fired a gun in self-defense, police say, injuring Poblano.

When officers arrived, they found Poblano bleeding in the middle of the street. He was taken to a local hospital to recover.

