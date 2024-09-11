Chaparral Middle School receives gun-related threat

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Chaparral Middle School received a threat Wednesday morning claiming that a person inside the school had a gun.

The threat came in through the Gadsden ISD StopIt Anonymous reporting app at 10:45 AM.

"The report claimed that the individual making the threat was inside the school building and in possession of a gun," a Gadsden ISD spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon. "School administrators immediately took action, placing the campus on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and law enforcement was contacted."

A law enforcement investigation soon determined the threat was "unsubstantiated."

"This is the second consecutive day that the StopIt reporting app has been used to make a false report regarding a safety concern in the Chaparral area," the spokesperson explained, referring to the threat received by Chaparral High School yesterday. "GISD is working closely with our law enforcement partners to locate the IP address of the individual responsible for making these false reports. Once the responsible party is identified, we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, in addition to applying appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with district policies."