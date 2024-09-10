Chaparral High placed on lockdown after receiving threatening message

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gadsden ISD officials say Chaparral High School received a threatening message this morning. The school was placed on lockdown around 11 AM, officials say.

"Thanks to the prompt response from law enforcement and their close collaboration with the Gadsden Independent School District security team, the situation was quickly assessed and managed," a spokesperson for the district explained Tuesday afternoon.

The school got the threatening message through its StopIt Anonymous reporting app, which the district adopted last year. The app allows parents, students, teachers, and the community to anonymously report things happening in the Gadsden ISD community, the spokesperson explained.

The threat detailed a possible weapon on campus, officials explained after the incident. The district contacted law enforcement right after getting the threat.