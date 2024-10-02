Texas DPS pursuit ends at I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz, traffic stopped

Update (9:43 AM): First responders tell ABC-7 that Texas DPS Troopers are on the scene. The incident started with a pursuit, first responders explain.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All but one lane is currently blocked on I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz. Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) cameras show law enforcement units on the scene.

Courtesy: TXDOT

A TXDOT traffic alert says that the incident started at 9:31 AM and the clearing time is currently unknown.

ABC-7 is reaching out to law enforcement agencies in the area to learn what led up to the incident.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Find an alternate route here.