Father who triggered El Paso Amber Alert has kidnapping charge dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ariel De La Luz, who made local headlines in September 2023 for triggering an Amber Alert when he was accused of taking his 11-month-old son, has had his kidnapping charges dismissed.

Jail records show that De La Luz plead not guilty of kidnapping and had that charge dismissed on October 10, 2024. He pleaded guilty to and was convicted of his other charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. De La Luz received a jail sentence of 365 days, but is not likely to serve any more time in jail because he had a 382 day credit, jail records show.

Officials found De La Luz and his infant son in Juarez. The Mexican authorities then reunited the boy with is mother, who lives in Central El Paso.