Man arrested for shooting gun on border highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 34-year-old Hector Zubia for allegedly firing a gun at a 19-year-old El Pasoan on the border highway.

Police officials say Zubia was driving on the border highway on September 6, 2024 at 10:10 PM when he fired a gun at the teen.

At first, Zubia told officers that the teen's car had hit his "at least twice" before they both came to a stop at the entrance ramp to Loop 375 East. Zubia told officers that the teen drove toward him and that is when he opened fire.

Courtesy: EPPD

Through investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, however, police say officers learned Zubia's story was "not consistent with the evidence at the scene."

Officers took Zubia into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond on October 17, 2024. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.