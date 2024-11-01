Car destroys hundreds of feet of Transmountain’s median barrier

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies responded to a late night crash on Loop375 west near Transmountain yesterday.

A Jeep had crashed into the center barrier, then veered off into the right lane. Emergency crews found the car there when they arrived.

The Jeep involved in the crash caused 400 to 500 feet of damage to the center barrier, EPCSO officials say. Texas Department of Transportation crews were called out to help clear debris left on the road.

Deputies had to close the outside lane and have cars travel in one lane. The road reopened just after midnight today.

No one was injured, EPCSO officials say.