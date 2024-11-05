2 DASO deputies crash with vehicle, 1 male dies from injuries

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Sherriff's Office (DASO) deputies were dispatched to a call in the Las Alturas area on November 4th, 2024 at about 6:26 p.m. DASO says the call involved an injury to a child, therefore they responded with all emergency equipment activated. While in route southbound I-25, a vehicle traveling at a significantly slower speed pulled out onto the freeway in front of the deputy’s vehicles.

There were two deputies in the unit which collided with the slower moving vehicle. Both deputies and the female driver were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. The male passenger was unresponsive at the scene and later died at the hospital. New Mexico State Police are handling the accident investigation.