Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office looking for Rosa Anaiz Sandoval, 16
DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Rosa Anaiz Sandoval.
Sandoval was las seen leaving home November 16, 2024. She has not returned and the Sheriff's Office describes her as a "runaway."
"Ms. Sandoval is a frequent runaway and needs to return home immediately," officials said Friday. "She is known to stay at different friends' residences."
Sandoval was las seen wearing a black sweater and black leggings.
The Sheriff's Office released a picture of Sandoval below.
"If Ms. Sandoval is staying with you or you have information regarding her location, please call 911 immediately, so she can be returned to her parents."