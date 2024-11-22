Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office looking for Rosa Anaiz Sandoval, 16

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Rosa Anaiz Sandoval.

Sandoval was las seen leaving home November 16, 2024. She has not returned and the Sheriff's Office describes her as a "runaway."

"Ms. Sandoval is a frequent runaway and needs to return home immediately," officials said Friday. "She is known to stay at different friends' residences."

Sandoval was las seen wearing a black sweater and black leggings.

The Sheriff's Office released a picture of Sandoval below.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office

"If Ms. Sandoval is staying with you or you have information regarding her location, please call 911 immediately, so she can be returned to her parents."