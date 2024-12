EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An Elite Ambulance and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Rojas Drive and George Dieter Drive, first responders tell ABC-7.

Officials say that five people suffered injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries and another four with minor injuries.

The collision happened at 8:44 AM Thursday, police say. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene.