Accused catalytic converter thief caught in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 24-year-old David Earl Hardy for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Officials charged Hardy with three counts of Theft of Catalytic Converter <30k to Replace.

News of the rising number of people stealing the car part started coming in early last year.

Police took Hardy into custody on the 1400 block of Goodyear in East El Paso at noon on January 7, 2025. They first announced the news of the arrest this afternoon.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force found Hardy after officials say he stole from multiple cars across the city. Police did not give any details on those thefts.

Police booked Hardy into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $7,500 bond.

Jail records show that Hardy bonded out of jail the day after his arrest.