Historic spaceflight, Blue Origin launches first all female crew

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Blue Origin's all-women spaceflight is set to launch on Monday, April 14.

The New Shepard Rocket's 31st mission is historic with a crew made up of Gayle King, a network anchor-journalist, Katy Perry, a pop artist, Jeff Bezo's fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Kerianne Flynn, a film producer, Bioastronautics researcher, Amanda Nguyen, and Aisha Bowe, a former NASA Rocket scientist.

This is a fully-autonomous -- no pilots -- trip that lasts about 11 minutes above the internationally-recognized space boundary.

The flight is significant because the last time a female crew went up into space was Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963 on a Soviet spacecraft.