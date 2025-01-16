Driver involved in deadly crash following Texas DPS pursuit in East El Paso charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Chihuahua man accused of causing a deadly crash while smuggling migrants into the U.S. is now charged with murder.

CBP officials are also revealing new information on the crash, which took the life of a migrant.

The crash happened at Gateway West and Airway on July 2, 2024. Officials say one of the migrants who'd been smuggled in the car died from a traumatic brain injury a few day later.

Border Patrol agents first spotted 22-year-old Chihuahua resident Eduardo Gonzalez Garcia's car picking up migrants near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, according to CBP officials. Agents started to follow the car, which made its way toward El Paso.

Border Patrol agents then called Texas DPS Troopers to help. The car got onto I-10 East. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but Gonzalez kept driving, officials say.

Border Patrol agents lost sight of the car for awhile, but then a Trooper radioed to say that Gonzalez's car had collided with another car on Airway.

Inside, agents and troopers found the driver and five passengers, one of whom was sitting in the backseat, not breathing. Troopers performed CPR on the migrant, who was not been identified, until El Paso Fire emergency crews took over and rushed the patient to UMC.

Doctors at UMC cared for the migrant, who at that time was in a coma. The doctors declared the man dead on July 7, 2024.

Troopers arrested the driver, identified as Gonzalez by officials on July 9, 2024, after the crash. He and the four other passengers were treated for injuries at local hospitals. Several of the passengers in the car reported to officials that they had lost consciousness in the crash.

At the time, officials charged Gonzalez with human smuggling causing death. Now, he faces a number of additional charges, including murder.

Court records state that Gonzalez's murder trial is currently scheduled for August 22, 2025.