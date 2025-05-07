Skip to Content
Hugs Not Walls event canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) has canceled its annual Hugs Not Walls event for this year.

The cancellation comes "in light of ongoing developments and challenges impacting border communities," the organization posted on Facebook today.

BNHR hosted a news conference explaining the developments today. ABC-7 is now interviewing leadership to learn more.

This year's event would have been the 12th edition.

ABC-7 has covered the event in past years. It offers Borderland residents the opportunity to share a three-minute hug with their families on the other side of the border.

