El Paso Constables take El Paso woman into custody on warrant after alleged drunk driving crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso Constables took Ashley Michelle Aguilar, 30, into custody on an active Personal Recognizance Bond revocation warrant for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Aguilar was first arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle on November 26, 2022. Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Aguilar was allegedly driving drunk in El Paso County when she rolled her car, injuring her passenger, Victor Flores.

A Grand Jury indicted Aguilar in May 2024, according to court documents.

Aguilar remains in the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.