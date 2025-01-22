Skip to Content
El Paso Constables take El Paso woman into custody on warrant after alleged drunk driving crash

El Paso Constables Pct. 3
Published 5:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso Constables took Ashley Michelle Aguilar, 30, into custody on an active Personal Recognizance Bond revocation warrant for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Aguilar was first arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle on November 26, 2022. Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Aguilar was allegedly driving drunk in El Paso County when she rolled her car, injuring her passenger, Victor Flores.

A Grand Jury indicted Aguilar in May 2024, according to court documents.

Aguilar remains in the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

