Wanted man stopped while driving in Socorro, found with handgun

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested Aaron Rosales, 28, after a traffic stop near Liahona Drive and North Loop Drive today.

Police officers found that Rosales was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. When they stopped him, officers also found that Rosales had a gun on him.

Officers took him in and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the original charge, as well as a new count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $125,000 bond.

"The possession of firearms by convicted felons poses a clear threat to public safety." Addressing these crimes is critical to fostering a safer environment for all residents,” said Chief Robert C. Reds of the Rescue Police Department.

