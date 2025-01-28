Police charge El Paso auto body shop owner with deceptive business practice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested auto body shop owner Emmanuel Cervantes, 41, and charged him with four counts of Deceptive Business Practice with Previous Conviction.

Investigators with the El Paso Police Auto Theft Task Force found Cervantes and arrested him on two outstanding warrants on January 16, 2025. Police officials only released information on the arrest today.

Cervantes is also facing a count of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

When officers arrested Cervantes, they found that he had allegedly used a car left in his auto body shop for repairs for personal use without the owner's permission.

Officers arrested Cervantes again on two additional warrants on January 22, 2025. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $120,000.