Alan Mora charged with manslaughter after gun went off at South-Central party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police arrested Alan Mora, 18, and charged him with manslaughter in connection with a October 2024 shooting that left one person dead.

Alan Mora (Courtesy: EPPD)

Police officials say that law enforcement officials apprehended Mora in Santa Teresa and extradited him to El Paso yesterday. He is now being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say that officers found Jesus Alberto Gonzalez, 18, dead from a gunshot wound at a party on the 3300 block of East San Antonio on October 7, 2024. The house where the party was happening is located near the Chamizal.

The scene on East San Antonio on October 7, 2024.

Crimes Against Persons detectives say they found that during the gathering, Mora was seen handing a gun, which went off and hit Gonzalez.