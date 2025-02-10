DWI charge after crash with Constable patrol car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kimberly Dominguez, 24, and charged her with DWI after officials say she allegedly crashed her car into the back of an El Paso Constable's Office Patrol Unit.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Railroad Drive. Officials say the deputy was driving north on Railroad in the first lane while assisting on a call. Officials say the deputy was driving slower than normal with emergency lights activated when Dominguez's car allegedly hit the back of the patrol unit.

Emergency crews took the deputy to UMC for evaluation, but he or she has since been released and "is doing well."

Officers booked Dominguez on a $2,000 bond.