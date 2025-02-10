Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

DWI charge after crash with Constable patrol car

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kimberly Dominguez, 24, and charged her with DWI after officials say she allegedly crashed her car into the back of an El Paso Constable's Office Patrol Unit.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Railroad Drive. Officials say the deputy was driving north on Railroad in the first lane while assisting on a call. Officials say the deputy was driving slower than normal with emergency lights activated when Dominguez's car allegedly hit the back of the patrol unit.

Emergency crews took the deputy to UMC for evaluation, but he or she has since been released and "is doing well."

Officers booked Dominguez on a $2,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content