Wanted man arrested after standoff a block from Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Constable Office deputies from Precinct Three arrested Anthony Provencio, 21, today after an over one hour standoff a block from Hanks High School.

Provencio's booking photo from February 12, 2025 (Courtesy: El Paso County Constable Pct. 3)

The deputies got an alert of active PR Bond revocation warrants for Provencio. The warrants were connected to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and one count of Sexual Assault. They booked him into the El Paso County Jail on a combined $130,000 bond after the standoff, officials explained this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Precinct Three says that there were also active criminal warrants for Provencio on three counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Jail records show that Provencio was booked on those charges, which originate from a March 2020 incident that happened at the Chamizal. ABC-7 covered Provencio's arrest, alongside his father, in 2020.

Provencio's booking photo from March 2020 (Courtesy: EPPD)

Officials say deputies also found active warrants against Provencio for two counts of Aggravated Robbery, one count of Robbery, one count of Assault, and one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Jail records show that as of this afternoon, Provencio remains detained at the Downtown Jail.