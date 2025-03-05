Man charged with stealing Can-Am ATV

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested Raul Hermelindo Ayala, 47, and charged him with the theft of a Can-Am ATV from a house on Sparks Drive.

The alleged theft was first reported on March 1. Deputies were able to use shoe impressions and surveillance footage to track down a suspect.

They found the stolen ATV at a house on Mark Twain Avenue. They then obtained two criminal warrants for Ayala's arrest. Deputies picked up Ayala on March 5 and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $15,300 bond. He is charged with Theft and Criminal Trespass.