Man murdered in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials say that officers found a man dead on the 4000 block of Fillmore Avenue in Central El Paso on Wednesday.

Officers were called out for a welfare check and found a dead man just after 7 PM. Crimes Against Persons detectives are now asking for anyone with information to contact them at (915)-212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477.

El Paso Police have not yet publicly released the man's name or explained the manner of his death.

Police officials say this is the seventh murder of the year, compared with five murders this time last year.