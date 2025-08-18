Woman killed after running into traffic on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after a crash on Loop 375 last night.

Police officials say the crash happened just after 9:30 AM. Investigators say a car was traveling west when the pedestrian, an unidentified woman in her 30s, allegedly ran into traffic. A second car hit the pedestrian after she fell in the roadway.

Police officials are now seeking additional information about this crash. You are asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (915)-832-4400 or call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477 if you have any information.

Update: All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 17, 2025): El Paso Police report all westbound lanes of Loop 375 at San Marcial or the US 54 interchange are closed as they investigate a crash.

Drivers are advised to exit at Paisano/US54 to avoid the area.

A call of a pedestrian collision was reported at 9:39 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout Good Morning El Paso and online.