Former cheer coach facing additional invasive recording charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The former cheer coach that had previously been arrested and charged with illegally recording in sensitive areas is now facing additional charges.

El Paso Police announced today that Christopher Sotelo, 32, is facing five new charges of invasive visual recording. Police officers rearrested Sotelo and booked him into jail on a combined $185,000 bond.

Christopher Sotelo (Courtesy: EPPD)

Last month, ABC-7 learned from court documents that Sotelo had allegedly hidden two recording devices in the Texas Bandits All-Star Cheerleading building's bathrooms. Officials have not explained the events leading up to Sotelo's rearrest, nor what cause officials to file additional charges against him.

El Paso Police Department officials are asking anyone with additional information to come forward. Contact the police department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso to remain anonymous at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).