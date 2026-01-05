14-year-old girl jumps from moving car, dies in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that 14-year-old Allyson Torres is dead after she jumped out of a moving car and hit her head the evening of December 28, 2025.

This happened on the 5700 block of Wren Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

Police officials say that Torres suffered a laceration on the back of her head. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, where she died on January 3, 2026.

ORIGINAL STORY (December 29, 2025): Special Traffic Investigations is looking into a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

The crash happened at 5720 Wren Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

No other details are available at this time. ABC-7 will bring you updates as we learn more.