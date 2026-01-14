Murder suspect extradited to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Murder suspect Angel Lozano, 23, has been extradited to El Paso County after his arrest in Colorado in August 2025.

Lozano is accused of murdering Aaron Villa, 26, in March 2025 in Fabens. Sheriff deputies arrived at Mezcla Street to find Villa suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Lozano's booking photo taken upon his arrest in Colorado (Courtesy: EPCSO)

Investigators identified Lozano as the suspect and he was tracked down in Greenley, Colorado, and arrested on August 11, 2025.

U.S. Marshals arrest Lozano in Colorado (Courtesy: EPCSO)

El Paso County Sheriff deputies extradited Lozano on January 13, 2026. He was then booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility on an outstanding murder warrant. He was booked on a $100,000 bond.

Lozano's most recent booking photo (Courtesy: EPCSO)

“This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our investigators and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to ensure this suspect was brought back to El Paso County to face justice,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable and to supporting the families impacted by these tragic crimes.”