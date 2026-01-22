Weapon confiscated from Eastlake High student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The principal of Eastlake High School sent out an alert to parents today stating that the campus was put on hold this afternoon after reports of a weapon on campus.

"District personnel and police investigated the situation and retrieved a weapon from a student," the principal stated. "The student is being addressed by district police and administration. Students were safe and under the supervision of faculty and staff."

The hold has since been lifted. The principal says that today's incident was not related to the incident that occurred at the campus earlier this week in which one student allegedly attacked another.