Eastlake High student accused of injuring classmate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An Eastlake High School student is accused of injuring a classmate.

The principal informed parents that one of the student was injured in the altercation. The principal sent out an alert to all parents.

The injured student was treated by emergency medical services, according to the principal.

Socorro Independent School District police and administration are now investigating.

The principal says that administration and district police have addressed the offender.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident involving the two students, the principal told parents.

The students involved in this altercation have not been publicly identified.