ABC-7 Listens: Daylight Saving Time Debate In El Paso

It's almost that time for everyone to "turn back the clocks" for daylight saving time here in the borderland. It's an annual period when the USA and other countries change the clocks to make daylight last longer.

Don't forget to set your clocks back on hour this Upcoming Sunday, November 5th (It may be best to do it before you go to sleep on Saturday night).

It's something most of the country is accustomed to (with the exception of Arizona and Hawaii, who, have never adhered to the changes.

"Daylight Saving" has been the topic of conversation for many El Pasoans and was addressed on ABC-7 Listens.

KVIA Viewer, Jesus, wrote us an e-mail saying: "I heard the weather man say we change clocks in the fall again. Aren't the time changes supposed to end? Didn't they pass some bill in Washington to stop the time change?

We answered Jesus "on air", and basically it goes like this:

Jesus is right that some lawmakers thave tried to get rid of the time changes, which is federal law. In fact, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida proposed legislation called the "Sunshine Protection Act". However, it satlled earlier this year despite gaining a lot of momentum in 2022.

If you're wondering, at the state level, new clock change legislation was voted down recently in ten states, including New Mexico.

There are strong opinions on both sides, and changing federal law can be a drawn out process, which has helped keep the current system in place.

So, for now look for the positive: You gain an hour back (because in March, it'll be the opposite, and we'll lose an hour in the daylight saving time change).

For that reason, this upcoming Sunday... you'll be able to treat yourself to sleeping in for an extra hour.

Catching some zzzz's as we put this issue, for now, to bed.