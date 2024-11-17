Skip to Content
ABC-7 Listens

ABC-7 Listens: Why graphic videos are shown in newscasts

Karen Washington
By
New
November 15, 2024 5:54 PM
Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As a news organization, it's our duty to report what happens in our community. Oftentimes, what's happening is not all good.

Just last week alone, ABC-7 reported two stories that had video that was violent or disturbing in nature.

One involved a domestic violence incident that was caught on a doorbell camera. The man in the video was arrested.

And the other was a dog-on-dog attack in Fabens, in which the dog survived but will soon be in need of a new home.

Both times ABC-7 showed the video, with a warning beforehand.

Annette emailed the newsroom afterwards, saying, "I know you are the news and have to report what is happening, but it really is not necessary to show the golden retriever getting attacked by 2 other dogs. Anytime you say the following is graphic, why show it then? You can be more effective with just the story."

ABC-7 newsroom management gave a glimpse at the thought process that goes into these decisions.

"We always have discussions about videos that may be hard to watch. We can assure our viewers that we take into consideration the news value of showing something that's graphic. Choosing to not show a video can lessen the impact of a story. Imagine if news outlets never showed the George Floyd video.

"Choosing to show a video can be about transparency, how serious a problem is or making sure viewers understand the story. Every situation is different, but we always carefully think about what's better going to inform our viewers."

Hopefully this gives everyone insight into why videos that some of you may find hard to watch.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Listens

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content