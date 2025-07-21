ABC-7 Listens: Reactions to reporting on the impact of remittances on Mexican communities

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Immigration issues and increased deportations have been top headlines over the last several months. ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala traveled to Central Mexico to see how Mexican families are being impacted financially. As their relatives living in the U.S. fear immigration crackdowns, they are working less, which in turn decreases the amount they are able to send back to relatives in Mexico. Click here to see special report.

Tom Fullerton, UTEP Professor and Chair for the Study of Trade in the Americas, talked about the billions of dollars sent back to Mexico each year from families working in the USA.

"Whenever there is a cell phone notification that ICE is conducting raids, or ICE is patrolling the streets, (migrants) just elect to remain home," said Fullerton. "To have that many workers in the U.S. sending home that volume of money represents a huge portion of their balance of payments every year," said Fullerton. "That's why it's so important, especially in those low-income communities."

Now ABC-7 viewers are commenting online about Paul Cicala's report.

Joe wrote to ABC-7: "The US is not into supporting or solving another country’s economic crisis."

Danny wrote: "People should be a bit more sympathetic towards immigrants, who are just trying to achieve the American dream like the country (USA) first started."

Elvia wrote: "Worry about the families who are struggling here in El Paso.to make ends meet"

Tony wrote on our social media post: " Who cares, come legally. Problem solve"

"Nobody here is condoning illegal immigration, however, it was just a chance to look at a different perspective, with the money being sent back to Mexico down 15 percent since last year at this time," ABC-7's Paul Cicala responded.