ABC-7 Listens: Complaint about anchors “matching & color coordinating” on set

EL PASO - This week's ABC-7 Listens addressed viewer reactions (complaints & praise) on anchors "matching & color coordinating" on the set.

A viewer named Ruben e-mailed KVIA with the following: "I find myself changing the channel when I see Paul Cicala and Marcel Clark in matching outfits. I don’t know whose idea it is to dress like that, but it’s distracting from the news."

Ruben went on to say: "Just report the news!"

We appreciate Ruben taking the time to e-mail us, and, respectfully, he's definitely entitled to his opinion.

However, just to reiterate, it's quite common on newscasts across the world for the anchors to coordinate the colors they wear "on air".

In fact, on the same day Ruben reached out with his concern, we also got an e-mial from a viewer by the name of Curt, with a differing view:

"Just curious - both Paul Cicala and Marcel Clarke always seem to match in their on-air clothing. This doesn’t appear to be a coincidence, so just wondering if someone there at KVIA supervises the dressing arrangements. I really enjoy what they wear, and also think their on-air presence and reporting is exceptional."

To answer Curt's questiong... -Yes- Marcel Clarke & Paul Cicala try their best to color coordinate, and -No- it's not a supervisor telling the two how to dress.

However, it is encouraged for "on air anchors" to communicate about matching colors, -something Marcel & Paul do every day.