ABC-7 Xtra: Where we are 1-year after El Paso recorded its 1st Covid-19 infection

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- One year ago on March 12, 2020, El Paso city, county and health officials gathered to tell reporters that El Paso had no known cases of coronavirus.

That changed the very next day with the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Borderland.

What followed has been an entire year of agony for virus victims, a strain on the healthcare system and lives lost of fathers, mothers, grandparents, sons and daughters.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m., host Saul Saenz talks with two of the most prominent local infectious disease experts about Covid-19.

Doctors Ogechika Alozie and Armando Meza will look back to discuss the virus one year ago, what we knew then about how it spread, and all the measures that had to be taken to bring us to the point where we are today.

The infectious disease experts will also discuss the science behind the creation of vaccines in record time and what it means to our community.

Perhaps most importantly, the experts weigh in on what the health community has learned to help them combat future outbreaks.