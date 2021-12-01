Transcom chooses South Carolina for North American HQ

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Swedish company that provides customer care call centers and other services to businesses is building its North American headquarters in South Carolina. Transcom Worldwide AB says it will hire about 450 workers for its new location in Greenville over the next five years. The 26-year-old company has 69 customer service centers across the world working in 33 different languages to provide customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services. Transcom says it chose Greenville after reviewing 125 different U.S. locations. The new Greenville headquarters will have employees working both in person and remotely. The in-person space could expand to 1,000 employees if needed.