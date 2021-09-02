Judge says forcing waits in Mexico to seek asylum is illegal

AP National News

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government’s practice of denying migrants a chance to apply for asylum until space opens up to process claims is unconstitutional. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant in San Diego has no immediate impact but could prevent the government from limiting entry for asylum-seekers if it says it lacks resources to handle it. It could also bring relief to some of the tens of thousands of people who put their names on unofficial waiting lists in Mexican border towns.