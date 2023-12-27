Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows the actor wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

