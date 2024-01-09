Marin Alsop to become Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal guest conductor next season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marin Alsop will become principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra next season, succeeding Nathalie Stutzmann. The 67-year-old was music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra from 2007-08 through 2020-21, the first woman to lead a top-level American orchestra. She agreed to a three-year term with the Philadelphia Orchestra starting with a 2024 tour of China and will conduct it for two or three weeks per season. Alsop debuted with the orchestra in 1990 and has led it 32 times. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s music director since 2012-13, reached out to her along with the orchestra’s management.

By The Associated Press

