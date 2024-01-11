California ski resort reopens as workers clear debris from deadly avalanche

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The California ski resorts Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows are reopening with a focus on safety a day after an avalanche killed a skier and injured three others. The Palisades Tahoe operations blog says Thursday is a rigorous snow-safety morning for both resorts. A storm blanketed the area Wednesday when the avalanche hit around 9:30 a.m. on an expert black diamond run served by the famous KT-22 lift at Palisades Tahoe. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, a resident of nearby Truckee and Point Reyes. Three others were injured.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.