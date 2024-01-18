‘Freaky Tales,’ Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan help kick off Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Thousands of cinema lovers, Hollywood celebrities, industry executives and filmmakers from around the world have arrived in Park City, Utah, for 10 days of movie watching. The 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, the world’s premier showcase for independent film, kicks off Thursday with a starry gala honoring festival veterans like Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan and numerous world premieres. Over 17 films are playing on the first day alone, including documentaries about Brian Eno, Lollapalooza and Frida Kahlo, Yance Ford’s inquiry into policing in America, “Power,” as well as the mock government experiment “Girls State.” The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 28.

