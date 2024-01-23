Skip to Content
Why AP called New Hampshire for Biden: Race call explained

Published 6:27 PM

By MAYA SWEEDLER and ROBERT YOON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary as a write-in candidate. The Associated Press has declared Biden the winner based on an analysis of initial vote returns where write-in votes have been tabulated by candidate. The early returns confirm the findings of AP’s VoteCast survey of likely Democratic primary voters, which found an overwhelming majority of write-in voters supporting the incumbent president. Together, they show that Biden has an insurmountable lead over the rest of the Democratic field.

Associated Press

