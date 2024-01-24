New York Philharmonic will play excerpts from ‘Maestro,’ with Bradley Cooper conversation to follow

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated “Maestro” on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein on Feb. 14. The movie’s star and director, Bradley Cooper, will participate in a post-performance conversation at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct the performance in his New York Philharmonic debut and join the conversation. He coached Cooper for the movie and led music for the soundtrack. “Maestro” was nominated for seven Oscars, includingbest picture and best actor.

