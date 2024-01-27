After LA police raid home of Black Lives Matter attorney, a judge orders photographs destroyed

A judge has ordered the Los Angeles Police Department to get rid of photos of legal documents that were allegedly taken during an unannounced raid on the home of an attorney for a Black Lives Matter activist. Attorney Dermot Given said police descended on his townhouse Tuesday. He says officers then began taking photographs of legal documents related to a case he had filed on behalf of a prominent police critic. On Friday, a Los Angeles judge ordered police to return or destroy the materials. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the raid is under internal investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.