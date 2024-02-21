Alabama seeks to carry out second execution using controversial nitrogen gas method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to put a second inmate to death using nitrogen gas. The move comes a month after the state carried out the first execution using the controversial new method. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Alan Eugene Miller. The state said Wednesday that Miller’s execution would be carried out by nitrogen hypoxia. The now-59-year-old survived a previous execution attempt by lethal injection in 2022. He is convicted of killing three people in suburban Birmingham during a pair of 1999 workplace shootings.

