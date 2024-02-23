California State University student workers vote to unionize, creating largest such union in country

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Undergraduate student workers at California State University have voted to join a union to negotiate better pay, sick time, and other benefits with the university, creating the largest such union in the country. The California Public Employment Relations Board said 7,252 student workers submitted electronic ballots, with 7,050 voting in favor of joining the California State University Employees Union. The CSUEU already represents 16,000 university staff members. Student assistants say they are underpaid and unappreciated. Student workers get paid $16.25 an hour and are not allowed to work more than 20 hours a week.

