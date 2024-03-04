Thousands of flights and trains will be canceled again this week in Germany with new strikes

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of flights and trains are expected to be canceled again this week in Germany after two unions called for more strikes over wages and working conditions. Negotiations continue for ground staff of German airline Lufthansa and German rail operator’s Deutsche Bahn train drivers. German train drivers’ union GDL and Ver.di called for the strikes Thursday and Friday. Around 200,000 air passengers will be affected by the two-day strike, according to an initial estimate by the Lufthansa Group, meaning that around 1,000 flights per day will be canceled.

