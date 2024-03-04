What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday is traditionally the biggest day nationwide for primary elections and caucuses before the actual Election Day in November. Until now, only one or two primaries or caucuses have been on the same day. This Tuesday, voters in 16 different states will be choosing who they want to run for president. Some states are also choosing who should run for governor or senator for their state, and some district attorneys, too.

