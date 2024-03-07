European regulators want to question Apple after it blocks Epic Games app store

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators want to question Apple over accusations that it blocked video game company Epic Games from setting up its own app store. It’s a possible violation of digital rules that took effect in the 27-nation bloc Thursday and a fresh escalation of the high-stakes battle between the two companies. Fortnite maker Epic has spent years fighting Apple’s exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps. Epic says Apple thwarted its attempt to set up its own iOS app marketplace to compete with Apple’s App Store. The EU says it has “requested further explanations” from Apple. Apple calls its action justified because of Epic’s previous unlawful actions and litigation that culminated in a mostly unsuccessful U.S. case.

